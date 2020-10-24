Validea David Dreman Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 10/24/2020

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals.

BARCLAYS PLC (ADR) (BCS) is a large-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 50% to 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Barclays PLC is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is a transatlantic consumer and wholesale bank with global reach offering products and services across personal, corporate and investment banking, credit cards and wealth management, anchored in the Company's two home markets of the United Kingdom and the United States. The Company is organized into two business divisions: the Barclays UK division (Barclays UK) and the Barclays International division (Barclays International). Barclays UK offers everyday products and services to retail customers and small- to medium-sized enterprises based in the United Kingdom. Barclays UK is the ring-fenced bank for the United Kingdom, providing transactional, lending and investment products and services to Wealth and Business Banking customers and clients. Barclays International includes the corporate and Investment Bank, and Consumer, Cards and Payments.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: PASS PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: FAIL YIELD: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of BARCLAYS PLC (ADR)

Full Guru Analysis for BCS

Full Factor Report for BCS

More details on Validea's David Dreman strategy

About David Dreman: Dreman's Kemper-Dreman High Return Fund was one of the best-performing mutual funds ever, ranking as the best of 255 funds in its peer groups from 1988 to 1998, according to Lipper Analytical Services. At the time Dreman published Contrarian Investment Strategies: The Next Generation, the fund had been ranked number one in more time periods than any of the 3,175 funds in Lipper's database. In addition to managing money, Dreman is also a longtime Forbes magazine columnist.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.