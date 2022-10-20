Validea David Dreman Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 10/20/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals.

MGIC INVESTMENT CORP. (MTG) is a mid-cap value stock in the Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 64% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: MGIC Investment Corporation is a holding company. The Company through its subsidiaries provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services. The Company's mortgage insurance product offers primary insurance and pool insurance. Primary insurance provides mortgage default protection on individual loans and covers a percentage of the unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and certain expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure on the mortgage or sale of the underlying property. Pool insurance is generally used as an additional credit enhancement for certain secondary market mortgage transactions. Pool insurance generally covers the amount of the loss on a defaulted mortgage loan that exceeds the claim payment under the primary coverage. Its other products are Contract Underwriting and other. The Company's subsidiaries include MGIC Assurance Corporation (MAC) and MGIC Indemnity Corporation (MIC).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: FAIL

PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC. (PAG) is a mid-cap value stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 64% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Penske Automotive Group, Inc. is an international transportation services company. The Company operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, Italy, Japan and North America, and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services in Australia and New Zealand. Its segment includes Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other and Non-Automotive Investments. The Retail Automotive segment consists of retail automotive dealership operations. The Retail Commercial Truck segment is consists of retail commercial truck dealership operations in the U.S. and Canada. Other segment is consists of commercial vehicle and power systems distribution operations. The Non-Automotive Investments segment is consisting of equity method investments in non-automotive operations, including its investment in Penske transportation solutions (PTS) and other various investments.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: FAIL YIELD: FAIL LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: FAIL

ACADEMY SPORTS AND OUTDOORS INC (ASO) is a mid-cap value stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 64% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. is a full-line sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The Company offer products for customers of all ages, incomes and aspirations across sporting and outdoor recreation activities, seasons and experience levels. It offers merchandise across four divisions, which include outdoors, sports and recreation, apparel and footwear. Its offers product across various categories, which includes camping, fishing, shooting sports, fitness, team sports, recreation, front end, outdoor and seasonal apparel, youth apparel, licensed apparel, casual and seasonal footwear, work footwear, youth footwear, athletic footwear and team sports footwear. It operates approximately 259 Academy Sports + Outdoors retail locations in 16 states and three distribution centers located in Katy, Texas, Twiggs County, Georgia and Cookeville, Tennessee. It also sells merchandise to customers across United States through its academy.com Website.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: FAIL LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

VORNADO REALTY TRUST (VNO) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Real Estate Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 57% to 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The Company conducts its business through, and its interests in properties are held by, Vornado Realty L.P (the Operating Partnership). It owns and operates office and retail properties with a concentration in the New York City metropolitan area. Its segments include New York and Other. The Company holds over 32.4% interest in Alexander's, Inc., which owns six properties in the greater New York metropolitan area, as well as interests in other real estate and related investments. The New York segment consists of approximately 27.3 million square feet in 73 properties, which is comprised of 20.6 million square feet of Manhattan office and 2.7 million square feet of Manhattan street retail properties. The Other Real Estate and Investments consist of approximately 3.7 million square foot theMART in Chicago and 70% controlling interest in 555 California Street, a three-building office complex in San Francisco's financial district.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: PASS PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: PASS LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

About David Dreman: Dreman's Kemper-Dreman High Return Fund was one of the best-performing mutual funds ever, ranking as the best of 255 funds in its peer groups from 1988 to 1998, according to Lipper Analytical Services. At the time Dreman published Contrarian Investment Strategies: The Next Generation, the fund had been ranked number one in more time periods than any of the 3,175 funds in Lipper's database. In addition to managing money, Dreman is also a longtime Forbes magazine columnist.

