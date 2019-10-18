Validea David Dreman Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 10/18/2019

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals.

F.N.B. CORP (FNB) is a mid-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 76% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: F.N.B. Corporation is a diversified financial services company operating in eight states. The Company holds a significant retail deposit market share in markets, including Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Baltimore, Maryland; Cleveland, Ohio; and Charlotte, Raleigh, Durham and the Piedmont Triad (Winston-Salem, Greensboro and High Point) in North Carolina. It provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking and wealth management solutions through its subsidiary network which is led by its affiliate, First National Bank of Pennsylvania. Its segment includes Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance and Consumer Finance. It operates more than 400 banking offices throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina. The Company also operates Regency Finance Company, which has more than 75 consumer finance offices in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Kentucky and Tennessee.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: PASS PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: PASS

UNITED RENTALS, INC. (URI) is a mid-cap value stock in the Rental & Leasing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 83% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: United Rentals, Inc. is a holding company. The Company is an equipment rental company, which operates throughout the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: general rentals, and trench, power and pump. The general rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial, industrial and homeowner equipment and related services and activities. The trench, power and pump segment includes the rental of specialty construction products and related services. Its general rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, such as backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts, and general tools and light equipment, such as pressure washers, water pumps and power tools. As of October 17, 2018, it operated 1075 rental locations. It conducts its operations through its subsidiary, United Rentals (North America), Inc. (URNA) and subsidiaries of URNA.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: FAIL LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: FAIL

Since its inception, Validea's strategy based on David Dreman has returned 124.04% vs. 201.58% for the S&P 500. For more details on this strategy, click here

About David Dreman: Dreman's Kemper-Dreman High Return Fund was one of the best-performing mutual funds ever, ranking as the best of 255 funds in its peer groups from 1988 to 1998, according to Lipper Analytical Services. At the time Dreman published Contrarian Investment Strategies: The Next Generation, the fund had been ranked number one in more time periods than any of the 3,175 funds in Lipper's database. In addition to managing money, Dreman is also a longtime Forbes magazine columnist.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

