Validea David Dreman Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 10/17/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals.

BANK OF EAST ASIA LTD (ADR) (BKEAY) is a mid-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 71% to 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Bank of East Asia Ltd is a company mainly engaged in the banking business. The Company operates its business through nine segments. The Mainland China Operations segment mainly include the back office unit for Mainland China operations in Hong Kong, all subsidiaries and associates operating in Mainland China, except those subsidiaries carrying out data processing and other back office operations for Hong Kong operations in Mainland China. The Corporate Banking segment provides corporate lending and loan syndication, asset-based lending, commercial lending, securities lending and trade financing activities with correspondent banks and corporates. The Personal Banking segment is engaged in the branch operations, personal internet banking, consumer finance, property loans and credit card business to individual customers. The Overseas Operations segment provides back office unit for overseas banking operations in Hong Kong, Macau Branch, Taiwan Branch and all branches, subsidiaries and ass

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: FAIL EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: PASS PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: PASS

DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG (ADR) (DLAKY) is a large-cap value stock in the Airline industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 70% to 84% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Deutsche Lufthansa AG is a Germany-based aviation company, which provides passenger and cargo air transportation services worldwide. The Company's segments include Passenger Airlines, Logistics, MRO and Catering. The Passenger Airlines segment includes Lufthansa Airlines, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines and Eurowings. The Logistics segment includes the airfreight container management specialist Jettainer group, the time:matters Group, which specialises in urgent shipments, the subsidiary Heyworld, which specialises in tailored solutions for the e-commerce sector, CB Customs Broker, the customs and customs clearance specialist, and the Lufthansa Groups 50% stake in the cargo airline AeroLogic. The MRO segment, represented by the Lufthansa Technik group, is a global provider of maintenance, repair and overhaul services for civil and commercial aircraft. The Catering segment consists of traditional catering and onboard retail along with food commerce activities.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: PASS PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: FAIL YIELD: PASS LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

