Validea David Dreman Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 10/10/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals.

KILROY REALTY CORP (KRC) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Real Estate Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 57% to 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Kilroy Realty Corporation is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT) active in office, life science and mixed-use property types in the United States. The Company owns, develops, acquires, and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of premier properties in Los Angeles, San Diego, the San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, and Austin. It owns its interests in all of its real estate assets through Kilroy Realty, L.P. (the Operating Partnership) and conducts substantially all of its operations through the Operating Partnership. Its properties include Kilroy Oyster Point, One Paseo, Stadium Tower, 2100 Kettner, Jardine, 100 First, 100 Hooper, 201 Third Street, Crossing 900, Del Mar Corporate Centre I-II, Del Mar Tech Center, Flower Mart, Fremont Lake Union Center, and Key Center. It also owns Maple Plaza, a 293,000-square-foot Class A office campus in the iconic Beverly Hills submarket of Los Angeles.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: PASS PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: PASS LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

Detailed Analysis of KILROY REALTY CORP

KRC Guru Analysis

KRC Fundamental Analysis

GRUPO FINANCIERO GALICIA SA (ADR) (GGAL) is a mid-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 77% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is an Argentina-based financial services holding company. The Company does not have operations of its own and conduct its business through its subsidiaries. Banco Galicia is the Company's main subsidiary and one of Argentinas service banks. The Company's goal is to consolidate its position as one of Argentinas comprehensive financial services providers while continuing to strengthen Banco Galicias position as one of Argentinas banks. The Company seeks to broaden and complement the operations and businesses of Banco Galicia, through holdings in companies and undertakings whose objectives are related to and/or can produce synergies with financial activities. The Company's non-banking subsidiaries operate in financial and related activities.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of GRUPO FINANCIERO GALICIA SA (ADR)

GGAL Guru Analysis

GGAL Fundamental Analysis

David Dreman Portfolio

About David Dreman: Dreman's Kemper-Dreman High Return Fund was one of the best-performing mutual funds ever, ranking as the best of 255 funds in its peer groups from 1988 to 1998, according to Lipper Analytical Services. At the time Dreman published Contrarian Investment Strategies: The Next Generation, the fund had been ranked number one in more time periods than any of the 3,175 funds in Lipper's database. In addition to managing money, Dreman is also a longtime Forbes magazine columnist.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.