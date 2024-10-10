Validea David Dreman Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 10/10/2024

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals.

NOBLE CORPORATION PLC (NE) is a mid-cap value stock in the Oil Well Services & Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 64% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Noble Corporation plc is an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry. The Company owns and operates fleets in the offshore drilling industry. The Company is engaged in the contract drilling of oil and gas wells. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services with a fleet of 32 offshore drilling units, consisting of 19 floaters and 13 jackups, focused on ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling opportunities in both established and emerging regions worldwide. Its mobile offshore drilling units comprise its offshore rig fleet and operates in aglobal marketfor contract drilling services. Its customers consist primarily of large, integrated, independent and government-owned or controlled oil and gas companies throughout the world. It has a single segment, contract drilling services, which conducts drilling operations in Africa, Far East Asia, the Middle East, the North Sea, Oceania, South America, and the US Gulf of Mexico.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: PASS LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

About David Dreman: Dreman's Kemper-Dreman High Return Fund was one of the best-performing mutual funds ever, ranking as the best of 255 funds in its peer groups from 1988 to 1998, according to Lipper Analytical Services. At the time Dreman published Contrarian Investment Strategies: The Next Generation, the fund had been ranked number one in more time periods than any of the 3,175 funds in Lipper's database. In addition to managing money, Dreman is also a longtime Forbes magazine columnist.

