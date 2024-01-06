Validea David Dreman Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 1/6/2024

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals.

KLABIN SA (ADR) (KLBAY) is a mid-cap value stock in the Paper & Paper Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 79% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Klabin S.A. and its subsidiaries operate in segments of the paper and pulp industry, supplying the domestic and foreign markets with wood, packaging paper, paper sacks, corrugated cardboard boxes and pulp. The Company's segments include Forestry, Paper, Conversion and Pulp. The Forestry segment involves operations relating to planting and growing pine and eucalyptus trees to supply its plants, and involves selling timber to third parties in the domestic market. The Paper segment involves the production and sale of cardboard, kraftliner and recycled paper rolls in the domestic and foreign markets. The Conversion segment involves the production and sale of corrugated cardboard boxes, corrugated cardboard and industrial sacks in the domestic and foreign markets. The Pulp segment includes the production and sale of short fiber bleached pulp, long fiber bleached pulp and fluff pulp in the domestic and foreign markets. The Company has over 20 industrial units in Brazil and Argentina.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: PASS LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of KLABIN SA (ADR)

KLBAY Guru Analysis

KLBAY Fundamental Analysis

David Dreman Portfolio

About David Dreman: Dreman's Kemper-Dreman High Return Fund was one of the best-performing mutual funds ever, ranking as the best of 255 funds in its peer groups from 1988 to 1998, according to Lipper Analytical Services. At the time Dreman published Contrarian Investment Strategies: The Next Generation, the fund had been ranked number one in more time periods than any of the 3,175 funds in Lipper's database. In addition to managing money, Dreman is also a longtime Forbes magazine columnist.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.