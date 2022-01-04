Validea David Dreman Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 1/4/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals.

COSAN SA - ADR (CSAN) is a mid-cap value stock in the Retail (Grocery) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 83% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Cosan SA, formerly know as Cosan SA Industria e Comercio, is a Brazil-based company primarily engaged in the oil marketing sector. The Company's activities are divided into six business segments: Raizen Energia, which produces and distributes sugarcane derivatives, such as raw sugar and hydrated ethanol, and cogenerates energy from sugarcane bagasse; Raizen Combustiveis, which distributes fuel, mainly through a network of gasoline stations under the Shell brand name; Comgas, which focuses on the natural gas distribution in the state of Sao Paulo, Brazil; Radar, which is responsible for purchase, sale, management and leasing of agricultural land; Lubricants, which manufactures and sells lubricants under the Mobil brand name in Latin American market, as well as the Comma brand name in the European and Asian market, and Other, which includes investments in other businesses. The Company is a subsidiary of Cosan Ltd.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: PASS LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: FAIL

About David Dreman: Dreman's Kemper-Dreman High Return Fund was one of the best-performing mutual funds ever, ranking as the best of 255 funds in its peer groups from 1988 to 1998, according to Lipper Analytical Services. At the time Dreman published Contrarian Investment Strategies: The Next Generation, the fund had been ranked number one in more time periods than any of the 3,175 funds in Lipper's database. In addition to managing money, Dreman is also a longtime Forbes magazine columnist.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

