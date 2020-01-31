Validea David Dreman Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 1/31/2020

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals.

JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC (JEF) is a mid-cap value stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 63% to 77% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Jefferies Financial Group Inc., formerly Leucadia National Corporation, is a diversified holding company focused on return on investment and long-term value. The Company's segments, based on requirements are Jefferies, Corporate and other. Jefferies is a global full-service, integrated securities and investment banking firm. Its financial services businesses include Jefferies Group LLC, Berkadia Commercial Mortgage, LLC (commercial mortgage banking and servicing), FXCM Group, LLC, HomeFed Corporation (HomeFed) and Foursight Capital and Chrome Capital (vehicle finance). It owns and has investments in an array of businesses, including HRG Group, Inc. (HRG), Vitesse Energy, LLC and Juneau Energy, LLC, Conwed Plastics and Idaho Timber and Golden Queen Mining Company, LLC (a gold and silver mining project).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: PASS PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: FAIL

PEARSON PLC (ADR) (PSO) is a mid-cap value stock in the Printing & Publishing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 64% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Pearson plc (Pearson) is a learning company. The Company delivers learning through providing a range of educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies and individual learners. The Company operates through three segments, which include North America, Core and Growth. The Company's North America segment includes Assessments and Services businesses in the United States and Canada. The Company's Core segment includes Assessments and Services businesses in more mature markets including the United Kingdom, Australia and Italy. The Company's Growth segment includes Assessments and Services businesses in emerging markets including Brazil, China, India and South Africa. The Company provides content, assessment and digital services to schools, colleges and universities, as well as professional and vocational education to learners to help increase their skills and employability prospects.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: FAIL YIELD: PASS LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

NOMURA HOLDINGS INC (ADR) (NMR) is a large-cap value stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 50% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Nomura Holdings, Inc. (Nomura) is a financial services company. The Company, through its broker-dealer, banking and other financial services subsidiaries, provide investment, financing and related services to individual, institutional and government clients across the world. The Company's segments include Retail, Asset Management and Wholesale. Its clients include individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments and governmental agencies. The Company's Retail segment provides investment consultation services to individual clients in Japan. The Company's Asset Management segment develops and manages investment trusts, and provides investment advisory services. The Company's Wholesale segment is engaged in the sales and trading of debt and equity securities, derivatives, and currencies on a global basis, and provides investment banking services, such as the underwriting of debt and equity securities, as well as mergers and acquisitions and financial advice.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: FAIL EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: PASS PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: FAIL

Since its inception, Validea's strategy based on David Dreman has returned 139.89% vs. 230.32% for the S&P 500. For more details on this strategy, click here

About David Dreman: Dreman's Kemper-Dreman High Return Fund was one of the best-performing mutual funds ever, ranking as the best of 255 funds in its peer groups from 1988 to 1998, according to Lipper Analytical Services. At the time Dreman published Contrarian Investment Strategies: The Next Generation, the fund had been ranked number one in more time periods than any of the 3,175 funds in Lipper's database. In addition to managing money, Dreman is also a longtime Forbes magazine columnist.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

