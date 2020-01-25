Validea David Dreman Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 1/25/2020

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals.

NORDSTROM, INC. (JWN) is a mid-cap value stock in the Retail (Apparel) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 64% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Nordstrom, Inc. is a fashion specialty retailer in the United States. The Company offers private labeled apparel, shoes, cosmetics and accessories for women, men, young adults and children. The Company serves customers through retail segment, which includes Full-Price and Off-Price businesses. The Company's operations consist of its Nordstrom U.S. and Canada full-line stores, the United States and Canada Nordstrom Rack stores, Jeffrey boutiques, Last Chance clearance stores, Trunk Club clubhouses and Nordstrom Local. Additionally, the Company's customers are also served online through Nordstrom.com, Nordstromrack.com, HauteLook and TrunkClub.com.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: FAIL EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: FAIL YIELD: PASS LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: FAIL

Since its inception, Validea's strategy based on David Dreman has returned 143.78% vs. 231.51% for the S&P 500. For more details on this strategy, click here

