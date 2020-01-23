Validea David Dreman Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 1/23/2020

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals.

CONCHO RESOURCES INC (CXO) is a large-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 57% to 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Concho Resources Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company engaged in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. The Company's four operating areas include the Northern Delaware Basin, the Southern Delaware Basin, the Midland Basin and the New Mexico Shelf. As of December 31, 2016, the Company's operations were focused in the Permian Basin, which underlies an area of Southeast New Mexico and West Texas approximately 250 miles wide and 300 miles long. The Permian Basin is an oil and natural gas producing region in the United States and is characterized by multiple producing horizons and enhanced recovery potential. As of December 31, 2016, the Company produced approximately 55.1 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) of oil and natural gas. As of December 31, 2016, all of its 720 MMBoe total estimated proved reserves were located in its core operating areas and consisted of approximately 59.5% oil and 40.5% natural gas.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: PASS PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: FAIL LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

Since its inception, Validea's strategy based on David Dreman has returned 148.05% vs. 234.15% for the S&P 500. For more details on this strategy, click here

