Validea David Dreman Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 1/22/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals.

INVESCO LTD. (IVZ) is a large-cap value stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 64% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Invesco Ltd. (Invesco) is an investment firm, which operates in Australia, China, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan. In addition, the Company operates in China, Invesco Great Wall. The Company provides retail and institutional clients with a range of global investment management capabilities. The company operates globally, and its sole business is investment management. Its funds include Invesco Global Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, Invesco Global Consumer Trends Fund, Invesco Asia Consumer Demand Fund and Invesco Asia Asset Allocation Fund. Its mutual funds include fund dividend and fund price. The Company also offers Invesco Strategic MPF Scheme and Invesco Select Retirement Fund. Invesco Strategic MPF Scheme is established to provide retirement benefits for Hong Kong's working public. Invesco Select Retirement Fund (the Fund) is launched for investment by Occupational Retirement Schemes Ordinance (ORSO) schemes in Hong Kong.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: FAIL EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: PASS PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of INVESCO LTD.

About David Dreman: Dreman's Kemper-Dreman High Return Fund was one of the best-performing mutual funds ever, ranking as the best of 255 funds in its peer groups from 1988 to 1998, according to Lipper Analytical Services. At the time Dreman published Contrarian Investment Strategies: The Next Generation, the fund had been ranked number one in more time periods than any of the 3,175 funds in Lipper's database. In addition to managing money, Dreman is also a longtime Forbes magazine columnist.

