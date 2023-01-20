Validea David Dreman Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 1/20/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals.

NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC. (NYCB) is a mid-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 77% to 84% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: New York Community Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company for New York Community Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a producer of multi-family loans in New York City, with a focus on non-luxury residential apartment buildings with rent-regulated units that feature rents that are below non-regulated units. In addition to multi-family loans, which are its principal asset, it originates commercial real estate (CRE) loans (primarily in New York City), specialty finance loans and leases, and, to a much lesser extent, acquisition, development, and construction (ADC) loans, and commercial and industrial (C&I) loans. The Bank is a New York State-chartered savings bank with approximately 237 branches that operates through eight local divisions, such as Queens County Savings Bank, Roslyn Savings Bank, Richmond County Savings Bank, Roosevelt Savings Bank, and Atlantic Bank in New York; Garden State Community Bank in New Jersey; Ohio Savings Bank in Ohio: and AmTrust Bank in Florida and Arizona.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: FAIL EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: PASS PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: PASS

About David Dreman: Dreman's Kemper-Dreman High Return Fund was one of the best-performing mutual funds ever, ranking as the best of 255 funds in its peer groups from 1988 to 1998, according to Lipper Analytical Services. At the time Dreman published Contrarian Investment Strategies: The Next Generation, the fund had been ranked number one in more time periods than any of the 3,175 funds in Lipper's database. In addition to managing money, Dreman is also a longtime Forbes magazine columnist.

