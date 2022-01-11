Validea David Dreman Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 1/11/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals.

BANK OF EAST ASIA LTD (ADR) (BKEAY) is a mid-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 71% to 84% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Bank of East Asia, Limited is a company mainly engaged in the banking business. Along with subsidiaries, it operates its business through nine segments: the China Operations segment, the Personal Banking segment, the Corporate Banking segment, the Overseas Operations segment, the Wealth Management segment, the Treasury Markets segment, the Financial Institutions segment, the Other Hong Kong Banking Operations segment, the Corporate Services segment, and the Other Businesses segment. The China Operations segment is involved in the operation of the back office unit for China operations in Hong Kong, all branches, subsidiaries and associates operated in China. The Personal Banking segment is involved in branch operations, personal internet banking, consumer finance, property loans and credit card business in Hong Kong. The Corporate Banking segment is engaged in corporate lending and loan syndication, asset based lending, commercial lending and securities lending in Hong Kong.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: FAIL EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: PASS PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: PASS

About David Dreman: Dreman's Kemper-Dreman High Return Fund was one of the best-performing mutual funds ever, ranking as the best of 255 funds in its peer groups from 1988 to 1998, according to Lipper Analytical Services. At the time Dreman published Contrarian Investment Strategies: The Next Generation, the fund had been ranked number one in more time periods than any of the 3,175 funds in Lipper's database. In addition to managing money, Dreman is also a longtime Forbes magazine columnist.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

