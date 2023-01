Validea Daily Guru Fundamental Report for YUMC - 1/26/2023

Below is Validea's daily guru fundamental report for YUM CHINA HOLDINGS INC (YUMC). Of the twelve guru strategies we follow, YUMC rates highest using our Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Martin Zweig. This strategy looks for growth stocks with persistent accelerating earnings and sales growth, reasonable valuations and low debt.

YUM CHINA HOLDINGS INC (YUMC) is a large-cap growth stock in the Restaurants industry. The rating using this strategy is 82% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Yum China Holdings, Inc. is a restaurant company. The Company owns, franchises or has ownership in entities that own and operate restaurants. Its segments include KFC, Pizza Hut Casual Dining, and other segments, including Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Daojia and its e-commerce business. KFC is the quick-service restaurant (QSR) brand in China. KFC operate approximately 8,100 restaurants in more than 1,600 cities across China. Pizza Hut is the casual dining restaurant (CDR) brand in China. Pizza Hut operates approximately 2,500 restaurants in over 600 cities. Huang Ji Huang is a Chinese-style casual dining franchise restaurant brand with over 600 restaurants in China and international markets. Little Sheep is a hot pot restaurant in China having over 222 units in both China and international markets. Taco Bell is a QSR brand specializing in Mexican-style food. COFFii & JOY brand features specialty hand-dripped coffee.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of YUM CHINA HOLDINGS INC

YUMC Guru Analysis

YUMC Fundamental Analysis

Martin Zweig Portfolio

About Martin Zweig: During the 15 years that it was monitored, Zweig's stock recommendation newsletter returned an average of 15.9 percent per year, during which time it was ranked number one based on risk-adjusted returns by Hulbert Financial Digest. Zweig has managed both mutual and hedge funds during his career, and he's put the fortune he's compiled to some interesting uses. He has owned what Forbes reported was the most expensive apartment in New York, a $70 million penthouse that sits atop Manhattan's Pierre Hotel, and he is a collector of all sorts of pop culture and historical memorabilia -- among his purchases are the gun used by Clint Eastwood in "Dirty Harry", a stock certificate signed by Commodore Vanderbilt, and even two old-fashioned gas pumps similar to those he'd seen at a nearby gas station while growing up in Cleveland, according to published reports.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.