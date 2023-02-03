Validea Daily Guru Fundamental Report for VTRS - 2/3/2023

Below is Validea's daily guru fundamental report for VIATRIS INC (VTRS). Of the twelve guru strategies we follow, VTRS rates highest using our Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals.

VIATRIS INC (VTRS) is a large-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating using this strategy is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Viatris Inc. is a global healthcare company. The Company's segments include Developed Markets, Greater China, JANZ and Emerging Markets. Developed Markets segment comprises its operations primarily in North America and Europe. Greater China segment includes its operations in China, Taiwan and Hong Kong. JANZ segment reflects its operations in Japan, Australia and New Zealand. Emerging Markets segment encompasses its presence in approximately 125 countries within various markets and economies, as well as its anti-retroviral franchise. Its portfolio comprises over 1,400 approved molecules across a range of key therapeutic areas, including key brands, complex generics, and biosimilars. It operates around 40 manufacturing sites worldwide, which produces oral solid doses, injectables, complex dosage forms and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Its Viatris Eye Care division is focused on discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: PASS PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: FAIL YIELD: PASS LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

About David Dreman: Dreman's Kemper-Dreman High Return Fund was one of the best-performing mutual funds ever, ranking as the best of 255 funds in its peer groups from 1988 to 1998, according to Lipper Analytical Services. At the time Dreman published Contrarian Investment Strategies: The Next Generation, the fund had been ranked number one in more time periods than any of the 3,175 funds in Lipper's database. In addition to managing money, Dreman is also a longtime Forbes magazine columnist.

