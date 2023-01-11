Validea Daily Guru Fundamental Report for V - 1/11/2023

Below is Validea's daily guru fundamental report for VISA INC (V). Of the twelve guru strategies we follow, V rates highest using our Patient Investor model based on the published strategy of Warren Buffett. This strategy seeks out firms with long-term, predictable profitability and low debt that trade at reasonable valuations.

VISA INC (V) is a large-cap growth stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating using this strategy is 92% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Visa Inc. (Visa) is a payments technology company that provides digital payments across more than 200 countries and territories. The Company connects consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners and government entities to electronic payments. The Company operates through payment services segment. The Company's transaction processing network, VisaNet, facilitates authorization, clearing and settlement of payment transactions and enables to provide its financial institution and merchant clients a range of products, platforms and value-added services. Its products/services include transaction processing services and Visa-branded payment products. The Company also offers Tink, an open banking platform that enables financial institutions, fintech and merchants to build financial products and services and move money. Tink enables its customers to move money, access aggregated financial data, and use smart financial services such as risk insights, and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: PASS

HOME DEPOT INC (HD) is a large-cap growth stock in the Retail (Home Improvement) industry. The rating using this strategy is 82% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Home Depot, Inc. is a home improvement retailer. The Company offers its customers an assortment of building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, decor products, and facilities maintenance, repair and operations products and provides a number of services, including home improvement installation services and tool and equipment rental. It operates approximately 2,319 stores located throughout the United States (U.S.), including the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and the territories of the U.S. Virgin Islands and Guam; Canada, and Mexico. The Company serves two primary customer groups: do-it-yourself (DIY) Customers and Professional Customers (Pros). DIY Customers include homeowners who purchase products and complete their own projects and installations. Pros are primarily professional renovators/remodelers, general contractors, handymen, property managers, building service contractors and specialty tradesmen, such as electricians, plumbers and painters.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: PASS

About Warren Buffett: Warren Buffett is considered by many to be the greatest investor of all time. As the chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, Buffett has consistently outperformed the S&P 500 for decades, and in the process has become one of the world's richest men. (Forbes puts his net worth at $37 billion.) Despite his fortune, Buffett is known for living a modest lifestyle, by billionaire standards. His primary residence remains the gray stucco Nebraska home he purchased for $31,500 nearly 50 years ago, according to Forbes, and his folksy Midwestern manner and penchant for simple pleasures -- a cherry Coke, a good burger, and a good book are all near the top of the list -- have been well-documented.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

