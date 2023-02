Validea Daily Guru Fundamental Report for UPST - 2/9/2023

Below is Validea's daily guru fundamental report for UPSTART HOLDINGS INC (UPST). Of the twelve guru strategies we follow, UPST rates highest using our Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

UPSTART HOLDINGS INC (UPST) is a small-cap growth stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating using this strategy is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Upstart Holdings, Inc. is a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The Company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of Upstart AI-enabled bank partners. Its AI models are provided to bank partners within a consumer-facing cloud application that streamlines the end-to-end process of originating and servicing a loan. It has built a configurable, multi-tenant cloud application designed to integrate seamlessly into a bank's existing technology systems. Its configurable platform allows each bank to define its own credit policy and determine the significant parameters of its lending program. The AI models use and analyze data from all of its bank partners. Its Consumers can discover Upstart-powered loans in one of two ways: either through Upstart.com or through a bank-branded product on its bank partners' own websites. It has also made significant investments in Upstart Auto Retail, a front-end software-as-a-service application.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of UPSTART HOLDINGS INC

UPST Guru Analysis

UPST Fundamental Analysis

Kenneth Fisher Portfolio

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

