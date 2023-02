Validea Daily Guru Fundamental Report for ULTA - 2/17/2023

Below is Validea's daily guru fundamental report for ULTA BEAUTY INC (ULTA). Of the 22 guru strategies we follow, ULTA rates highest using our Multi-Factor Investor model based on the published strategy of Pim van Vliet. This multi-factor model seeks low volatility stocks that also have strong momentum and high net payout yields.

ULTA BEAUTY INC (ULTA) is a large-cap growth stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating using this strategy is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ulta Beauty, Inc. (Ulta Beauty) is a beauty retailer. The Company operates specialty retail stores, which are engaged in selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services. The stores also feature full-service salons. Its stores, e-commerce Website, and mobile applications offer approximately 25,000 products across various categories and price points, including Ulta Beauty's own private label and the Ulta Beauty Collection. Ulta Beauty offers a portfolio across six categories: cosmetics; haircare products and styling tools; skincare; fragrance and bath; services; and accessories and other. The Company also provides private-label and co-branded credit card programs, loyalty programs, and gift cards. Ulta Beauty also offers a full-service salon in every store featuring hair, skin, makeup, and brow services. The Company operates approximately 1,343 stores across 50 states.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS STANDARD DEVIATION: PASS TWELVE MINUS ONE MOMENTUM: NEUTRAL NET PAYOUT YIELD: NEUTRAL FINAL RANK: PASS

About Pim van Vliet: In investing, you typically need to take more risk to get more return. There is one major exception to this in the factor investing world, though. Low volatility stocks have been proven to outperform their high volatility counterparts, and do so with less risk. Pim van Vliet is the head of Conservative Equities at Robeco Asset Management. His research into conservative factor investing led to the creation of this strategy and the publication of the book "High Returns From Low Risk: A Remarkable Stock Market Paradox". Van Vliet holds a PhD in Financial and Business Economics from Erasmus University Rotterdam.

