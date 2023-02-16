Validea Daily Guru Fundamental Report for UBER - 2/16/2023

Below is Validea's daily guru fundamental report for UBER TECHNOLOGIES INC (UBER). Of the 22 guru strategies we follow, UBER rates highest using our Earnings Revision Investor model based on the published strategy of Wayne Thorp. This strategy looks for companies with upward revisions in analyst earnings estimates.

UBER TECHNOLOGIES INC (UBER) is a large-cap stock in the Business Services industry. The rating using this strategy is 40% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Uber Technologies, Inc. (Uber) develops and operates technology applications supporting a variety of offerings on its platform. The Company connects consumers with providers of ride services, merchants, and food delivery services as well as public transportation networks. Its segments include Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. Mobility refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis. Mobility also includes activity related to its financial partnership's offerings. Delivery offering allows consumers to search for and discover local restaurants, order meal, and either pick-up at the restaurant or have the meal delivered and, in certain markets, also includes offerings for grocery, alcohol and convenience store delivery as well as other goods. The Freight segment connects carriers with shippers on its platform, gives carriers upfront, and enables to book a shipment.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

ANALYST COVERAGE: PASS CURRENT YEAR ESTIMATE REVISIONS: PASS NEXT YEAR ESTIMATE REVISIONS: PASS CURRENT YEAR UP AND DOWN REVISIONS: FAIL NEXT YEAR UP AND DOWN REVISIONS: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of UBER TECHNOLOGIES INC

UBER Guru Analysis

UBER Fundamental Analysis

Wayne Thorp Portfolio

