Validea Daily Guru Fundamental Report for TRTN - 2/15/2023

Below is Validea's daily guru fundamental report for TRITON INTERNATIONAL LTD (TRTN). Of the twelve guru strategies we follow, TRTN rates highest using our Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals.

TRITON INTERNATIONAL LTD (TRTN) is a mid-cap value stock in the Rental & Leasing industry. The rating using this strategy is 83% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Triton International Limited is an intermodal container leasing company. The Company is a lessor of intermodal containers and chassis. Its operations include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing and subsequent sale of multiple types of intermodal containers and chassis. The Company's segments include Equipment leasing and Equipment trading. The Company's Equipment leasing operations include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing and ultimate sale of multiple types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers. The Equipment trading segment consists of purchasing containers from shipping line customers, and other sellers of containers, and resell these containers to container retailers and users of containers for storage or one-way shipment. It also leases chassis, which are used for the transportation of containers. It leases and sells quality intermodal shipping containers and related equipment through third-party depots and locations across the world.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: FAIL EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: PASS LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

About David Dreman: Dreman's Kemper-Dreman High Return Fund was one of the best-performing mutual funds ever, ranking as the best of 255 funds in its peer groups from 1988 to 1998, according to Lipper Analytical Services. At the time Dreman published Contrarian Investment Strategies: The Next Generation, the fund had been ranked number one in more time periods than any of the 3,175 funds in Lipper's database. In addition to managing money, Dreman is also a longtime Forbes magazine columnist.

