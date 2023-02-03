Validea Daily Guru Fundamental Report for TRP - 2/3/2023

Below is Validea's daily guru fundamental report for TC ENERGY CORP (USA) (TRP). Of the twelve guru strategies we follow, TRP rates highest using our P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

TC ENERGY CORP (USA) (TRP) is a large-cap growth stock in the Oil Well Services & Equipment industry. The rating using this strategy is 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: TC Energy Corporation is a Canada-based company, which is engaged in moving, generating and storing the energy in North America. The Company operates in three core businesses: Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage. Its Natural Gas Pipelines business includes its 93,300 kilometers (km) network of natural gas pipelines, which supplies approximately 25 % of the clean-burning natural gas consumed daily across North America to heat homes, fuel industries and generate power. Its Liquids Pipelines segment has its oil and liquids pipeline infrastructure, approximately 4,900 km, which connects Alberta crude oil supplies to United States refining markets in Illinois, Oklahoma, Texas and the United States Gulf Coast. Its portfolio of energy infrastructure assets includes investments in seven power generation facilities. It has five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines and Power and Storage.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

