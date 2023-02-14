Validea Daily Guru Fundamental Report for THO - 2/14/2023

Below is Validea's daily guru fundamental report for THOR INDUSTRIES, INC. (THO). Of the twelve guru strategies we follow, THO rates highest using our Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

THOR INDUSTRIES, INC. (THO) is a mid-cap value stock in the Mobile Homes & RVs industry. The rating using this strategy is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: THOR Industries, Inc. is a manufacturer of recreational vehicles (RVs). Its segments include North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment consists of Airstream (towable), Heartland (including Cruiser RV and DRV), Jayco (including Jayco towable, Starcraft and Highland Ridge), Keystone (including CrossRoads and Dutchmen), KZ (including Venture RV) and Tiffin Group (Vanleigh RV). The North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles segment consists of Airstream (motorized), Jayco (including Jayco motorized and Entegra Coach), Thor Motor Coach and Tiffin Group (Tiffin Motorhomes, Inc). The European Recreational Vehicles segment consists of the EHG business. EHG manufactures a full line of motorized and towable recreational vehicles, including motor caravans, campervans urban vehicles and caravans in eight RV production facilities within Europe.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

