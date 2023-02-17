Validea Daily Guru Fundamental Report for STZ - 2/17/2023

Below is Validea's daily guru fundamental report for CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC. (STZ). Of the 22 guru strategies we follow, STZ rates highest using our Multi-Factor Investor model based on the published strategy of Pim van Vliet. This multi-factor model seeks low volatility stocks that also have strong momentum and high net payout yields.

CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC. (STZ) is a large-cap growth stock in the Beverages (Alcoholic) industry. The rating using this strategy is 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Constellation Brands, Inc. is an international beverage alcohol company. The Company is a producer and marketer of beer, wine and spirits with operations in the United States, Mexico, New Zealand and Italy. Its segments include Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Canopy. It sells a number of brands in the import and craft beer categories, including Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Corona Premier and others. It offers a portfolio of wine and spirits brands, which include 7 Moons, Cook's California Champagne, Cooper & Thief, Robert Mondavi Winery, Meiomi, High West, Casa Noble, The Prisoner Wine Company, Copper & Kings, Casa Noble. The Canopy Equity Method Investment makes up the Canopy segment. It operates over four distilleries in the United States for the production of its spirits; two facilities for High West whiskey, one facility for Copper & Kings American brandies, and one facility for Nelsons Green Brier bourbon and whiskey products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS STANDARD DEVIATION: PASS TWELVE MINUS ONE MOMENTUM: NEUTRAL NET PAYOUT YIELD: NEUTRAL FINAL RANK: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC.

STZ Guru Analysis

STZ Fundamental Analysis

Pim van Vliet Portfolio

About Pim van Vliet: In investing, you typically need to take more risk to get more return. There is one major exception to this in the factor investing world, though. Low volatility stocks have been proven to outperform their high volatility counterparts, and do so with less risk. Pim van Vliet is the head of Conservative Equities at Robeco Asset Management. His research into conservative factor investing led to the creation of this strategy and the publication of the book "High Returns From Low Risk: A Remarkable Stock Market Paradox". Van Vliet holds a PhD in Financial and Business Economics from Erasmus University Rotterdam.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

