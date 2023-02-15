Validea Daily Guru Fundamental Report for SSB - 2/15/2023

Below is Validea's daily guru fundamental report for SOUTHSTATE CORP (SSB). Of the twelve guru strategies we follow, SSB rates highest using our P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

SOUTHSTATE CORP (SSB) is a mid-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating using this strategy is 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: SouthState Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company offers a range of banking services and products to its customers through its wholly owned bank subsidiary, South State Bank, National Association (the Bank). The Bank provides consumer, commercial, mortgage and wealth management solutions. The Bank's loan portfolio includes commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans and consumer loans. It also offer its customers a variety of deposit products and services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, other deposit accounts and treasury and merchant services, through multiple channels, including its network of approximately 281 full-service branches and online, mobile and telephone banking platforms. Through Corporate Billing, the Bank offers factoring, invoicing, collection, and accounts receivable management services nationwide. It also operates a correspondent banking division within its national bank subsidiary.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

