Validea Daily Guru Fundamental Report for SNOW - 2/16/2023

Below is Validea's daily guru fundamental report for SNOWFLAKE INC (SNOW). Of the 22 guru strategies we follow, SNOW rates highest using our Earnings Revision Investor model based on the published strategy of Wayne Thorp. This strategy looks for companies with upward revisions in analyst earnings estimates.

SNOWFLAKE INC (SNOW) is a large-cap growth stock in the Computer Services industry. The rating using this strategy is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Snowflake Inc. is a cloud data platform provider. The Company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source to drive business insights, build data-driven applications and share data. The Company's platform supports a multi-cloud strategy, including a cross-cloud approach to mix and match clouds. Its platform unifies data and supports a variety of workloads, including data warehousing, data lakes, data engineering, data science, data application development, and data sharing. The Company provides an integrated, end-to-end solution that delivers insights, data transformations, and data sharing. The Company, by leveraging the performance of the public cloud, its platform enables customers to unify and query data to support a variety of use cases. It also provides frictionless and governed data access so users can securely share data inside and outside of their organizations, generally without copying or moving the underlying data.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

ANALYST COVERAGE: PASS CURRENT YEAR ESTIMATE REVISIONS: PASS NEXT YEAR ESTIMATE REVISIONS: PASS CURRENT YEAR UP AND DOWN REVISIONS: PASS NEXT YEAR UP AND DOWN REVISIONS: FAIL

About Wayne Thorp: Wayne Thorp is a Vice President and financial analyst with the American Association of Individual Investors. He is an expert on quantitative investing and has played a significant role in the development of the AAII stock screening and model portfolio products. He has also earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation from the CFA Insitute and is a graduate of DePaul University.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

