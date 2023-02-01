Validea Daily Guru Fundamental Report for SIVB - 2/1/2023

Below is Validea's daily guru fundamental report for SVB FINANCIAL GROUP (SIVB). Of the twelve guru strategies we follow, SIVB rates highest using our Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

SVB FINANCIAL GROUP (SIVB) is a large-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating using this strategy is 57% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: SVB Financial Group is a financial services company, as well as a bank holding and a financial holding company. The Company offers commercial and private banking products and services through its principal subsidiary, Silicon Valley Bank (the Bank). The Company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank (GCB), SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital and SVB Securities. The GCB segment consists of the operations of its Commercial Bank, its Global Fund Banking Division and SVB Wine. The SVB Private Bank segment is the private banking and wealth management division of the Bank and provides an array of personal financial solutions for consumers. The SVB Capital segment is engaged in the venture capital and credit investment arm of SVB Financial Group, which focuses primarily on funds management. The SVB Securities segment is an investment bank that is focused on the economy and operates as a wholly owned subsidiary of SVB Financial Group.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: FAIL SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

About Benjamin Graham: The late Benjamin Graham may be the oldest of the gurus we follow, but his impact on the investing world has lasted for decades after his death in 1976. Known as both the "Father of Value Investing" and the founder of the entire field of security analysis, Graham mentored several of history's greatest investors -- including Warren Buffett -- and inspired a slew of others, including John Templeton, Mario Gabelli, and another of Validea's gurus, John Neff. Graham built his fortune and reputation after living through some extremely difficult times, including both the Great Depression and his own family's financial woes following his father's death when Benjamin was a young man. His investment firm posted per annum returns of about 20 percent from 1936 to 1956, far outpacing the 12.2 percent average return for the market during that time.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

