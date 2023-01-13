Validea Daily Guru Fundamental Report for SIVB - 1/13/2023

Below is Validea's daily guru fundamental report for SVB FINANCIAL GROUP (SIVB). Of the twelve guru strategies we follow, SIVB rates highest using our P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

SVB FINANCIAL GROUP (SIVB) is a large-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating using this strategy is 98% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: SVB Financial Group is a financial services company, as well as a bank holding and a financial holding company. The Company offers commercial and private banking products and services through its principal subsidiary, Silicon Valley Bank (the Bank). The Company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank (GCB), SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital and SVB Securities. The GCB segment consists of the operations of its Commercial Bank, its Global Fund Banking Division and SVB Wine. The SVB Private Bank segment is the private banking and wealth management division of the Bank and provides an array of personal financial solutions for consumers. The SVB Capital segment is engaged in the venture capital and credit investment arm of SVB Financial Group, which focuses primarily on funds management. The SVB Securities segment is an investment bank that is focused on the economy and operates as a wholly owned subsidiary of SVB Financial Group.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: BONUS PASS

Detailed Analysis of SVB FINANCIAL GROUP

SIVB Guru Analysis

SIVB Fundamental Analysis

Peter Lynch Portfolio

Top Peter Lynch Stocks

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.