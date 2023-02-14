Validea Daily Guru Fundamental Report for SGFY - 2/14/2023

Below is Validea's daily guru fundamental report for SIGNIFY HEALTH INC (SGFY). Of the twelve guru strategies we follow, SGFY rates highest using our Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

SIGNIFY HEALTH INC (SGFY) is a mid-cap value stock in the Healthcare Facilities industry. The rating using this strategy is 55% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Signify Health, Inc. is a healthcare platform that uses advanced analytics, technology and nationwide healthcare provider networks to develop payment programs. The Company serves approximately 46 Medicare Advantage health plans ranging from the largest national organizations to smaller regional and provider-owned entities. It also serves a number of healthcare provider organizations ranging from large integrated delivery systems to midsize and small urban and rural entities. The Company operates through two segments. Home & Community Services segment offers a variety of solutions to help manage the health of its customers' members in their homes. The segment's solutions include In-home health evaluations and related services, Telehealth through virtual IHEs and Social determinants of health. Episodes of Care Services segment develops provider networks, build software and deliver services that support the organization and financing of healthcare around a patient's episode of care.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

