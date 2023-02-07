Validea Daily Guru Fundamental Report for SBNY - 2/7/2023

Below is Validea's daily guru fundamental report for SIGNATURE BANK (SBNY). Of the twelve guru strategies we follow, SBNY rates highest using our P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

SIGNATURE BANK (SBNY) is a mid-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating using this strategy is 98% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Signature Bank is a full-service commercial bank with over 38 private client offices located throughout the metropolitan New York area, as well as those in Connecticut, California and North Carolina. The Company operates through two segments: Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, fund banking, venture banking, and other commercial deposit gathering activities. The Specialty Finance segment consists of financing and leasing products, including equipment, transportation, commercial marine, municipal and national franchise financing and/or leasing. The Company, through its subsidiary, Signature Financial, LLC (Signature Financial), offers financing and leasing products. The Company provides brokerage, asset management and insurance products and services through its subsidiary, Signature Securities Group Corporation (Signature Securities).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: BONUS PASS

Detailed Analysis of SIGNATURE BANK

SBNY Guru Analysis

SBNY Fundamental Analysis

Peter Lynch Portfolio

Top Peter Lynch Stocks

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.