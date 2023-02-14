Validea Daily Guru Fundamental Report for SAM - 2/14/2023

Below is Validea's daily guru fundamental report for BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC (SAM). Of the twelve guru strategies we follow, SAM rates highest using our Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Martin Zweig. This strategy looks for growth stocks with persistent accelerating earnings and sales growth, reasonable valuations and low debt.

BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC (SAM) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Beverages (Alcoholic) industry. The rating using this strategy is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Boston Beer Company, Inc. is an alcoholic beverage company. The Company is engaged in selling alcohol beverages throughout the United States and in selected international markets. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider, and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery, as well as other local craft beer brands. The Company also produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages and hard cider at Company-owned breweries and its cidery and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations. The Company's breweries include Boston Brewery, Cincinnati Brewery, Milton Brewery, Pennsylvania Brewery, Samuel Adams Boston Downtown Tap Room, Dogfish Head Brewings and Eats, Coney Island Brewery, Angel City Brewery and Miami Brewery. The Company also produces a small number of distilled spirits at the Milton Brewery. In addition, the Company owns an apple orchard and cidery located in Walden, New York, and a restaurant in Rehoboth, Delaware.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: FAIL POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

About Martin Zweig: During the 15 years that it was monitored, Zweig's stock recommendation newsletter returned an average of 15.9 percent per year, during which time it was ranked number one based on risk-adjusted returns by Hulbert Financial Digest. Zweig has managed both mutual and hedge funds during his career, and he's put the fortune he's compiled to some interesting uses. He has owned what Forbes reported was the most expensive apartment in New York, a $70 million penthouse that sits atop Manhattan's Pierre Hotel, and he is a collector of all sorts of pop culture and historical memorabilia -- among his purchases are the gun used by Clint Eastwood in "Dirty Harry", a stock certificate signed by Commodore Vanderbilt, and even two old-fashioned gas pumps similar to those he'd seen at a nearby gas station while growing up in Cleveland, according to published reports.

