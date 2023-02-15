Validea Daily Guru Fundamental Report for RYAAY - 2/15/2023

Below is Validea's daily guru fundamental report for RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC (ADR) (RYAAY). Of the twelve guru strategies we follow, RYAAY rates highest using our Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals.

RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC (ADR) (RYAAY) is a large-cap value stock in the Airline industry. The rating using this strategy is 64% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ryanair Holdings plc is an Ireland-based airline company. The Company operates through its subsidiaries, Buzz (Ryanair Sun S.A.), Lauda Europe Limited, Malta Air Limited, Ryanair DAC and Ryanair U.K. Limited. It has a fleet of approximately 483 Boeing 737 aircraft, which is operated by Buzz, Malta Air, Ryanair DAC and Ryanair U.K. The fleet includes 73 Boeing 737-8200 aircraft, each having 197 seats, and Boeing 737-800 aircraft, each having 189 seats. It has a fleet of 29 leased Airbus A320 aircraft. These aircrafts are operated by Lauda and have 180 seats. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free and merchandise. The Company provides its own aircraft and passenger handling and ticketing services at Dublin Airport. Third parties provide these services to Ryanair at other airports it serves.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: FAIL LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

About David Dreman: Dreman's Kemper-Dreman High Return Fund was one of the best-performing mutual funds ever, ranking as the best of 255 funds in its peer groups from 1988 to 1998, according to Lipper Analytical Services. At the time Dreman published Contrarian Investment Strategies: The Next Generation, the fund had been ranked number one in more time periods than any of the 3,175 funds in Lipper's database. In addition to managing money, Dreman is also a longtime Forbes magazine columnist.

