Validea Daily Guru Fundamental Report for RUN - 2/2/2023

Below is Validea's daily guru fundamental report for SUNRUN INC (RUN). Of the twelve guru strategies we follow, RUN rates highest using our Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals.

SUNRUN INC (RUN) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating using this strategy is 50% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Sunrun Inc. is engaged in the development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems (Projects) in the United States. The Company provides battery storage along with solar energy systems to its customers in select markets and sells its services to commercial developers through its multi-family and new homes offerings. The Company installs solar energy systems on its customers' homes and provides them with the solar power produced by those systems for a 20- or 25-year initial term. In addition, it monitors, maintains, and ensures the system during the term of the contract. Its products include solar rooftop panel systems and solar power batteries. It provides electric vehicle (EV) chargers, battery retrofits, re-powered or expanding systems, home energy management services, and other home electrification products. It also manages and shares stored solar energy from the batteries to provide benefits to households, utilities, and the electric grid.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: PASS PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: FAIL YIELD: FAIL LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: FAIL

About David Dreman: Dreman's Kemper-Dreman High Return Fund was one of the best-performing mutual funds ever, ranking as the best of 255 funds in its peer groups from 1988 to 1998, according to Lipper Analytical Services. At the time Dreman published Contrarian Investment Strategies: The Next Generation, the fund had been ranked number one in more time periods than any of the 3,175 funds in Lipper's database. In addition to managing money, Dreman is also a longtime Forbes magazine columnist.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig.

