Validea Daily Guru Fundamental Report for ROKU - 2/6/2023

Below is Validea's daily guru fundamental report for ROKU INC (ROKU). Of the twelve guru strategies we follow, ROKU rates highest using our Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

ROKU INC (ROKU) is a mid-cap value stock in the Broadcasting & Cable TV industry. The rating using this strategy is 58% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Roku, Inc. operates a television (TV) streaming platform in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The Company operates through two segments: Platform and Player. Its Platform segment is engaged in the sale of digital advertising and related services, including the OneView ad platform, content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, media and entertainment promotional spending, the sale of premium subscriptions and the sale of branded channel buttons on remote controls, and licensing arrangements with service operators and TV brands. Its Player segment is engaged in the sale of streaming players, audio products and accessories through retail distribution channels in the United States, including brick and mortar and online retailers, as well as through the Company's Website. Its products include Roku Streambars, Roku wireless speakers, Roku TVs and Roku Wireless Subwoofers. Its products are available in approximately 20 countries.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

