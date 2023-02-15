Validea Daily Guru Fundamental Report for PEB - 2/15/2023

Below is Validea's daily guru fundamental report for PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST (PEB). Of the twelve guru strategies we follow, PEB rates highest using our Book/Market Investor model based on the published strategy of Joseph Piotroski. This value-quant strategy screens for high book-to-market stocks, and then separates out financially sound firms by looking at a host of improving financial criteria.

PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST (PEB) is a mid-cap value stock in the Real Estate Operations industry. The rating using this strategy is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is an internally managed hotel investment company. The Company is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and invests in hotel properties located primarily in cities of the United States. The Company owns hotels with guest rooms across urban and resort markets. The hotels are located in Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, Santa Cruz, Los Angeles, San Diego, Naples, Key West, Chicago, Boston, New York, Philadelphia, Washington and Miami. The Company's assets are held by, and all the operations are conducted through, Pebblebrook Hotel, L.P. The Company invests in hotel properties with an emphasis on gateway urban markets. In addition, the Company also targets investments in resort properties located near its urban target markets, as well as in selected destination resort markets, such as south Florida and southern California.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS FAIL CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

About Joseph Piotroski: Piotroski isn't your typical Wall Street big shot. In fact, he's not even a professional investor. He's a good old numbers-crunching accountant and college professor. But in 2000, shortly after he started teaching at the University of Chicago's Graduate School of Business, Piotroski published a groundbreaking paper in the Journal of Accounting Research entitled "Value Investing: The Use of Historical Financial Statement Information to Separate Winners from Losers". In it, Piotroski laid out an accounting-based stock-selection/shorting method that produced a 23 percent average annual back-tested return from 1976 through 1996 -- more than double the S&P 500's gain during that time. Piotroski's findings were reported in major financial publiations like SmartMoney. Today, he teaches accounting at Stanford University's Graduate School of Business.

