Validea Daily Guru Fundamental Report for PAGS - 2/14/2023

Below is Validea's daily guru fundamental report for PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD (PAGS). Of the twelve guru strategies we follow, PAGS rates highest using our P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD (PAGS) is a mid-cap value stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating using this strategy is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in providing financial technology solutions and services and corresponding related activities, focused principally on micro-merchants and small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs). The Company offers a two-sided ecosystem, providing a banking and payments experience through a single interface, with one app, one platform and one customer support. It owns two brands: PagBank and PagSeguro. PagBank provides a safe way of owning a free digital account, linked to the Brazilian Central Bank's platform, with the feature of accepting payments, where its clients can transact and manage their cash, have a debit or credit card, save money and find a portfolio of investments available. PagSeguro's end-to-end payments ecosystem enables its customers to accept a range of online and in-person payment methods, including credit cards, debit cards, meal voucher cards, boletos, bank transfers, and cash deposits.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

