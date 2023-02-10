Validea Daily Guru Fundamental Report for OMF - 2/10/2023

Below is Validea's daily guru fundamental report for ONEMAIN HOLDINGS INC (OMF). Of the twelve guru strategies we follow, OMF rates highest using our P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

ONEMAIN HOLDINGS INC (OMF) is a mid-cap value stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating using this strategy is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: OneMain Holdings, Inc. is a financial service holding company. The Company provides personal loan products; offers credit card; offers optional credit insurance and other; offers a customer-focused financial wellness program, and acquisitions and dispositions of assets and businesses. It provides origination, underwriting, and servicing of personal loans, primarily to nonprime customers. In addition, the Company offers two credit cards, BrightWay and BrightWay+, through a third-party bank partner. The Company offers optional credit insurance products credit life insurance, which provides for payment to the lender of the finance receivable in the event of the borrower's death; credit disability insurance, which provides scheduled monthly loan payments to the lender during borrower's disability due to illness or injury, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance, which provides scheduled monthly loan payments to the lender during borrower's involuntary unemployment.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

