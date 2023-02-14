Validea Daily Guru Fundamental Report for OGE - 2/14/2023

Below is Validea's daily guru fundamental report for OGE ENERGY CORP. (OGE). Of the twelve guru strategies we follow, OGE rates highest using our P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

OGE ENERGY CORP. (OGE) is a mid-cap value stock in the Electric Utilities industry. The rating using this strategy is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company with investments in energy and energy services providers. The Company offers physical delivery and related services for electricity in Oklahoma and western Arkansas and natural gas, crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) across the United States. It operates through two segments: electric utility and natural gas midstream operations. The electric utility segment operates through its subsidiary, Oklahoma Gas and Electric Company (OG&E), which generates, transmits, distributes and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and western Arkansas. OG&E provides retail electric utility service to approximately 879,000 customers in Oklahoma and western Arkansas. The service area covers 30,000 square miles including Oklahoma City. The natural gas midstream operations segment represented the Company's investment in Enable Midstream Partners, LP (Enable), which the Company accounted for as an equity method investment.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.