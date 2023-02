Validea Daily Guru Fundamental Report for NUE - 2/17/2023

Below is Validea's daily guru fundamental report for NUCOR CORPORATION (NUE). Of the 22 guru strategies we follow, NUE rates highest using our Twin Momentum Investor model based on the published strategy of Dashan Huang. This momentum model looks for a combination of fundamental momentum and price momentum.

NUCOR CORPORATION (NUE) is a large-cap value stock in the Iron & Steel industry. The rating using this strategy is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Nucor Corporation is focused on manufacturing steel and steel products that produces direct reduced iron for use in its steel mills. The Company's segments include Steel Mills, Steel Products and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces sheet steel (hot-rolled, cold-rolled and galvanized), plate steel, beam blanks, H-piling and sheet piling, bar steel, blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing bar, merchant bar and engineered special bar quality. The Steel Products segment produces hollow structural section steel tubing, electrical conduit, steel racking, steel joists and joist girders, steel deck, fabricated concrete reinforcing steel, cold finished steel, steel fasteners, metal building systems, steel grating and expanded metal, and wire and wire mesh. The Raw Materials segment produces direct reduced iron; brokers ferrous and nonferrous metals, pig iron, hot briquetted iron and direct reduced iron; supplies ferro-alloys, and processes ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

FUNDAMENTAL MOMENTUM: PASS TWELVE MINUS ONE MOMENTUM: PASS FINAL RANK: PASS





Detailed Analysis of NUCOR CORPORATION

NUE Guru Analysis

NUE Fundamental Analysis

Dashan Huang Portfolio

About Dashan Huang: Dashan Huang is an Assistant Professor of Finance at the Lee Kong Chian School of Business at Singapore Management University. His paper "Twin Momentum" looked at combining traditional price momentum with improving fundamentals to generate market outperformance. In the paper, he identified seven fundamental variables (earnings, return on equity, return on assets, accrual operating profitability to equity, cash operating profitability to assets, gross profit to assets and net payout ratio) that he combined into a single fundamental momentum measure. He showed that stocks in the top 20% of the universe according to that measure outperformed the market going forward. When he combined that measure with price momentum, he was able to double its outperformance.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.