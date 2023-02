Validea Daily Guru Fundamental Report for MDB - 2/16/2023

Below is Validea's daily guru fundamental report for MONGODB INC (MDB). Of the 22 guru strategies we follow, MDB rates highest using our Earnings Revision Investor model based on the published strategy of Wayne Thorp. This strategy looks for companies with upward revisions in analyst earnings estimates.

MONGODB INC (MDB) is a large-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating using this strategy is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: MongoDB, Inc. is a modern, general-purpose database platform. The Company's platform enables developers to build and modernize applications across a range of use cases in the cloud, on-premise or in a hybrid environment. The Company's lead offerings are MongoDB Atlas and MongoDB Enterprise Advanced. MongoDB Atlas is its hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service (DBaaS) offering that includes infrastructure and management of its database. MongoDB Enterprise Advanced is its commercial database server offering for enterprise customers that can run in the cloud, on-premise or in a hybrid environment. Its MongoDB application data platform's complementary services and products include MongoDB Atlas Search, MongoDB Atlas Data Lake, MongoDB Charts and MongoDB Realm. The Company provides professional services to its customers, including consulting and training. It has over 33,000 customers spanning a range of industries in more than 100 countries around the world.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

ANALYST COVERAGE: PASS CURRENT YEAR ESTIMATE REVISIONS: FAIL NEXT YEAR ESTIMATE REVISIONS: FAIL CURRENT YEAR UP AND DOWN REVISIONS: PASS NEXT YEAR UP AND DOWN REVISIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of MONGODB INC

MDB Guru Analysis

MDB Fundamental Analysis

Wayne Thorp Portfolio

About Wayne Thorp: Wayne Thorp is a Vice President and financial analyst with the American Association of Individual Investors. He is an expert on quantitative investing and has played a significant role in the development of the AAII stock screening and model portfolio products. He has also earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation from the CFA Insitute and is a graduate of DePaul University.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.