Validea Daily Guru Fundamental Report for LTHM - 2/3/2023

Below is Validea's daily guru fundamental report for LIVENT CORP (LTHM). Of the twelve guru strategies we follow, LTHM rates highest using our Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals.

LIVENT CORP (LTHM) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Chemical Manufacturing industry. The rating using this strategy is 57% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Livent Corporation is a fully integrated lithium company. The Company manufactures lithium for use in a range of lithium products, which are used primarily in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers and chemical synthesis applications. It is focused on supplying high performance lithium compounds to the electric vehicles (EV) and broader battery markets. It produces lithium compounds, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries. It also supplies butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications. Its product category includes Battery-Grade Lithium Hydroxide, Non-Battery Hydroxide, Lithium Carbonate and Lithium Chloride. Its application are polymers, greases, electric vehicles, aerospace, others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: FAIL LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

About David Dreman: Dreman's Kemper-Dreman High Return Fund was one of the best-performing mutual funds ever, ranking as the best of 255 funds in its peer groups from 1988 to 1998, according to Lipper Analytical Services. At the time Dreman published Contrarian Investment Strategies: The Next Generation, the fund had been ranked number one in more time periods than any of the 3,175 funds in Lipper's database. In addition to managing money, Dreman is also a longtime Forbes magazine columnist.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

