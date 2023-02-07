Validea Daily Guru Fundamental Report for LH - 2/7/2023

Below is Validea's daily guru fundamental report for LABORATORY CORP. OF AMERICA HOLDINGS (LH). Of the twelve guru strategies we follow, LH rates highest using our P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

LABORATORY CORP. OF AMERICA HOLDINGS (LH) is a large-cap value stock in the Healthcare Facilities industry. The rating using this strategy is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings is a global life sciences company. The Company provides information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make decisions. Its segments include Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). The Dx segment is an independent clinical laboratory business. It offers a menu of frequently requested and specialty diagnostic tests through an integrated network of primary and specialty laboratories across the United States. In addition to diagnostic testing along with occupational and wellness testing for employers and forensic DNA analysis, Dx segment also offers a range of other testing services. The DD segment is a contract research organizations (CRO) business that provides end-to-end drug development services. The DD segment provides these services predominantly to pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device companies across the world. It serves clients in more than 100 countries.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

