Validea Daily Guru Fundamental Report for KMX - 2/13/2023

Below is Validea's daily guru fundamental report for CARMAX, INC (KMX). Of the twelve guru strategies we follow, KMX rates highest using our Patient Investor model based on the published strategy of Warren Buffett. This strategy seeks out firms with long-term, predictable profitability and low debt that trade at reasonable valuations.

CARMAX, INC (KMX) is a large-cap growth stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating using this strategy is 58% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: CarMax, Inc. (CarMax) is a retailer of used vehicles. The Company operate in two reportable segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF). Its CarMax Sales Operations segment consists auto merchandising and service operations, excluding financing provided by CAF. Its CAF segment consists solely of its own finance operation that provides financing to customers buying retail vehicles. CarMax Sales Operations segment sells used vehicles, purchases used vehicles from customers and other sources, sells related products and services, and arranges financing options for customers. Its omni-channel platform provides multiple ways for to interact. The Company provides range of other related products and services, including extended protection plan (EPP) products and vehicle repair service. EPP products include extended service plans and guaranteed asset protection that covers unpaid balance on an auto loan in the event of a total loss of the vehicle or unrecovered theft.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of CARMAX, INC

KMX Guru Analysis

KMX Fundamental Analysis

Warren Buffett Portfolio

Top Warren Buffett Stocks

About Warren Buffett: Warren Buffett is considered by many to be the greatest investor of all time. As the chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, Buffett has consistently outperformed the S&P 500 for decades, and in the process has become one of the world's richest men. (Forbes puts his net worth at $37 billion.) Despite his fortune, Buffett is known for living a modest lifestyle, by billionaire standards. His primary residence remains the gray stucco Nebraska home he purchased for $31,500 nearly 50 years ago, according to Forbes, and his folksy Midwestern manner and penchant for simple pleasures -- a cherry Coke, a good burger, and a good book are all near the top of the list -- have been well-documented.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.