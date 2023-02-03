Validea Daily Guru Fundamental Report for JBLU - 2/3/2023

Below is Validea's daily guru fundamental report for JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATION (JBLU). Of the twelve guru strategies we follow, JBLU rates highest using our Book/Market Investor model based on the published strategy of Joseph Piotroski. This value-quant strategy screens for high book-to-market stocks, and then separates out financially sound firms by looking at a host of improving financial criteria.

JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATION (JBLU) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Airline industry. The rating using this strategy is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: JetBlue Airways Corporation is a travel company, which provides air transportation services across the United States, the Caribbean, Latin America, Canada and the United Kingdom. Its segments include Domestic, and Caribbean & Latin America. It operates five types of aircraft: Airbus A220, Airbus A320, Airbus A321, Airbus A321neo, and Embraer E190. Airbus A220 aircraft have 140 seats in a single cabin layout. It has eight of Airbus A220 aircraft in its fleet. Airbus A320 aircraft in the classic configuration have 150 seats and those A320 aircraft, which have gone through its cabin restyling program have 162 seats. It has 113 restyled Airbus A320 aircraft in service. Airbus A321 aircraft in a single cabin layout have 200 seats and those with its Mint offering have 159 seats. Airbus A321neo aircraft have 200 seats and those with its Mint offering have 160 seats. The long-range version of its A321neo aircraft with Mint offering have 138 seats while its Embraer E190 aircraft have 100 seats.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: FAIL CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

About Joseph Piotroski: Piotroski isn't your typical Wall Street big shot. In fact, he's not even a professional investor. He's a good old numbers-crunching accountant and college professor. But in 2000, shortly after he started teaching at the University of Chicago's Graduate School of Business, Piotroski published a groundbreaking paper in the Journal of Accounting Research entitled "Value Investing: The Use of Historical Financial Statement Information to Separate Winners from Losers". In it, Piotroski laid out an accounting-based stock-selection/shorting method that produced a 23 percent average annual back-tested return from 1976 through 1996 -- more than double the S&P 500's gain during that time. Piotroski's findings were reported in major financial publiations like SmartMoney. Today, he teaches accounting at Stanford University's Graduate School of Business.

