Validea Daily Guru Fundamental Report for ICUI - 2/15/2023

Below is Validea's daily guru fundamental report for ICU MEDICAL INC (ICUI). Of the twelve guru strategies we follow, ICUI rates highest using our Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

ICU MEDICAL INC (ICUI) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating using this strategy is 57% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ICU Medical, Inc. (ICU) is engaged in the development, manufacturing and sale of medical products used in infusion therapy and critical care applications. The Company provides infusion systems, infusion consumables and critical care products used in hospital, alternate site and home care settings. The Company's product portfolio includes IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle free connectors. Its oncology products include ChemoLock and ChemoClave. Its IV consumables include Clave IV Connector Technology, IV Sets, Peripheral IV Catheters and Disinfecting Caps. Its primary critical care products include Cogent, CardioFlo, TDQ and OptiQ, TriOx, Transpac and SafeSet. Its IV Solutions products include IV Therapy and Diluents, and Irrigation. Its Infusion System products include Infusion Pump Hardware, IV Mediation Safety Software and Professional Services. It offers blood pressure monitoring system.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

About Benjamin Graham: The late Benjamin Graham may be the oldest of the gurus we follow, but his impact on the investing world has lasted for decades after his death in 1976. Known as both the "Father of Value Investing" and the founder of the entire field of security analysis, Graham mentored several of history's greatest investors -- including Warren Buffett -- and inspired a slew of others, including John Templeton, Mario Gabelli, and another of Validea's gurus, John Neff. Graham built his fortune and reputation after living through some extremely difficult times, including both the Great Depression and his own family's financial woes following his father's death when Benjamin was a young man. His investment firm posted per annum returns of about 20 percent from 1936 to 1956, far outpacing the 12.2 percent average return for the market during that time.

