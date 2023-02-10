Validea Daily Guru Fundamental Report for HR - 2/10/2023

Below is Validea's daily guru fundamental report for HEALTHCARE REALTY TRUST INC (HR). Of the twelve guru strategies we follow, HR rates highest using our Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals.

HEALTHCARE REALTY TRUST INC (HR) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Real Estate Operations industry. The rating using this strategy is 57% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Healthcare Realty Trust Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on owning, managing, acquiring and developing outpatient medical facilities throughout the United States. The Company specializes in medical office buildings. It has a medical real estate portfolio affiliated with healthcare systems. It acquires properties from health systems, developers, physician groups, and other private investors. Its portfolio includes Pomerado Outpatient Pavilion, Porter Adventist Mob Portfolio, Taj Mahal Medical Center, Penrose Pavilion, Church Street Mobs, Parkway Professional Mob I And II, Clearview Mob I And Mob II, Highmark Medical Center, Valley Medical Center, 2100 Exeter Road, Mid-State Medical Center, Pima Medical Pavilion I & II, and others. It has invested in approximately 728 real estate properties in 35 states totaling approximately 42.6 million square feet. The Company provides leasing and property management services to more than 30 million square feet nationwide.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: PASS LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

Detailed Analysis of HEALTHCARE REALTY TRUST INC

HR Guru Analysis

HR Fundamental Analysis

David Dreman Portfolio

About David Dreman: Dreman's Kemper-Dreman High Return Fund was one of the best-performing mutual funds ever, ranking as the best of 255 funds in its peer groups from 1988 to 1998, according to Lipper Analytical Services. At the time Dreman published Contrarian Investment Strategies: The Next Generation, the fund had been ranked number one in more time periods than any of the 3,175 funds in Lipper's database. In addition to managing money, Dreman is also a longtime Forbes magazine columnist.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.