Validea Daily Guru Fundamental Report for HBAN - 2/1/2023

Below is Validea's daily guru fundamental report for HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INCORPORATED (HBAN). Of the twelve guru strategies we follow, HBAN rates highest using our P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INCORPORATED (HBAN) is a large-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating using this strategy is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a diversified regional bank holding company. Its segments include Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG). The Commercial Banking segment provides a set of product offerings and capabilities to middle market, large corporate, specialized industries and government/public sector customers. The Consumer and Business Banking segment includes home lending, which provides an array of financial products and services to consumer and small business customers. The Vehicle Finance segment provides products and services that provide financing to consumers. The RBHPCG segment consists of private banking, wealth and investment management, and retirement plan services. It has over 1,092 full-service branches and private client group offices that are located in Ohio, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: PASS YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

