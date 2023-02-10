Validea Daily Guru Fundamental Report for FRT - 2/10/2023

Below is Validea's daily guru fundamental report for FEDERAL REALTY INVESTMENT TRUST (FRT). Of the twelve guru strategies we follow, FRT rates highest using our Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Martin Zweig. This strategy looks for growth stocks with persistent accelerating earnings and sales growth, reasonable valuations and low debt.

FEDERAL REALTY INVESTMENT TRUST (FRT) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Real Estate Operations industry. The rating using this strategy is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company specializes in ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities in metropolitan markets in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States, California, and South Florida. The Company owns or has interest in community and neighborhood shopping centers and mixed-use properties, which are operates as 104 retail real estate projects comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet. The Company's portfolio includes retail in many formats ranging from regional, community and neighborhood shopping centers that are anchored by grocery stores to mixed-use properties that are typically centered around a retail component but also include office, residential and/or hotel components. It has approximately 104 properties, which includes approximately 3,100 tenants, in 25 million square feet, and approximately 3,400 residential units.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: FAIL CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

About Martin Zweig: During the 15 years that it was monitored, Zweig's stock recommendation newsletter returned an average of 15.9 percent per year, during which time it was ranked number one based on risk-adjusted returns by Hulbert Financial Digest. Zweig has managed both mutual and hedge funds during his career, and he's put the fortune he's compiled to some interesting uses. He has owned what Forbes reported was the most expensive apartment in New York, a $70 million penthouse that sits atop Manhattan's Pierre Hotel, and he is a collector of all sorts of pop culture and historical memorabilia -- among his purchases are the gun used by Clint Eastwood in "Dirty Harry", a stock certificate signed by Commodore Vanderbilt, and even two old-fashioned gas pumps similar to those he'd seen at a nearby gas station while growing up in Cleveland, according to published reports.

