Validea Daily Guru Fundamental Report for FBIN - 2/3/2023

Below is Validea's daily guru fundamental report for FORTUNE BRANDS INNOVATIONS INC (FBIN). Of the twelve guru strategies we follow, FBIN rates highest using our P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

FORTUNE BRANDS INNOVATIONS INC (FBIN) is a mid-cap value stock in the Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures industry. The rating using this strategy is 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc., formerly Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc., is a home, security, and commercial building products company. The Company is focused on growth opportunities within the home, security, and commercial building markets. The Company operates in the high-growth categories of water and outdoors and security. Its water portfolio is anchored by the Moen brand with its margins and innovations in digital home water management. Additionally, it has also created a collection of luxury brands, including Rohl, Riobel, Shaws and more - under the House of Rohl. Its portfolio also includes Aqualisa, which offers smart digital shower systems. The Company's outdoors and security brands help homeowners, commercial builders, and manufacturers to create inviting outdoor living experiences. It provides a range of advanced material entry doors, decking and cladding, and collection of digitally connected security products. Its brands include Master Lock, Therma-Tru and Larson.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

