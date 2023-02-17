Validea Daily Guru Fundamental Report for ETSY - 2/17/2023

Below is Validea's daily guru fundamental report for ETSY INC (ETSY). Of the 22 guru strategies we follow, ETSY rates highest using our Earnings Revision Investor model based on the published strategy of Wayne Thorp. This strategy looks for companies with upward revisions in analyst earnings estimates.

ETSY INC (ETSY) is a large-cap value stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating using this strategy is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Etsy, Inc. (Etsy) operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect people and buyers, and sellers around the world. The Company operates through four segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The Company's primary marketplace, Etsy.com, is the global destination for goods made by independent sellers. Its Reverb is a two-sided marketplace on the principle that buying and selling musical instruments should be easy. The Company's Depop is dedicated to building the diverse and progressive home of fashion. Its Elo7, known as the Etsy of Brazil, specializes in custom and made-to-order merchandise. Its Elo7 marketplace includes items in over 40 retail categories. Its services include on-site advertising services, which allow Etsy sellers to pay for placement of its listings in search results, and shipping labels, which allow Etsy sellers in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia, and India to purchase discounted shipping labels.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

ANALYST COVERAGE: PASS CURRENT YEAR ESTIMATE REVISIONS: PASS NEXT YEAR ESTIMATE REVISIONS: PASS CURRENT YEAR UP AND DOWN REVISIONS: PASS NEXT YEAR UP AND DOWN REVISIONS: FAIL

About Wayne Thorp: Wayne Thorp is a Vice President and financial analyst with the American Association of Individual Investors. He is an expert on quantitative investing and has played a significant role in the development of the AAII stock screening and model portfolio products. He has also earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation from the CFA Insitute and is a graduate of DePaul University.

